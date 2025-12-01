India's largest glass bridge opened at Kailasgiri, Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha member M Sribharat inaugurated India’s largest glass bridge atop Kailasagiri on 1 December.

Speaking on the occasion, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal said that the 50-metre bridge was built at a height of 1020 feet above sea level with the material imported from Germany, keeping in mind safety.

Another attraction ‘Trishul’ project, would also be opened to the public soon.

Built for Rs. 7 crore by the VMRDA, the new attraction is likely to become a favourite destination for the tourists visiting the city.

Though designed to accommodate 100 persons, it has been decided to allow only a batch of 40 initially.

Mayor P Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and others were also present.

Also: Andhra University signed two MoUs for research and jobs

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.