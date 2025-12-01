Andhra University signs 2 MoUs with Survey of India & Aurobindo Pharma

Andhra University in Vizag has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Survey of India and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation to increase student employment and create research opportunities.

The five-year agreement was signed by AU registrar Professor K Rambabu and additional surveyor general G Varuna Kumar, with the vice-chancellor Professor G P Rajashekar in attendance.

The Memorandum of Understanding with the Survey of India will assist students in obtaining internships, sharing valuable information, facilitating joint research, and offering academic support. In turn, eligible staff from the Survey of India can pursue ME, MTech, and PhD programmes at Andhra University. Students from Andhra University will gain access to internship opportunities at the National Institute for Geo-information and Technology.

The institutions will also arrange for joint workshops, skill development programmes, and conferences, where the students from the institutes gain insight into geospatial technologies. Professor Rajashekar expressed the university’s readiness to host national and international events with partnership of the organisation.

Andhra University in Vizag has signed a ten-year agreement with the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation. As per the MoU, a Skill Development Centre will be established by the Foundation in the Department of Chemistry at Andhra University. The Skill Development Centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratory instruments and have expert trainers. The centre will be installed and managed by the foundation.

MSc students, students, and research scholars from affiliated colleges will be trained at this centre. After completing the training at the centre, students will receive assured employment opportunities at Aurobindo Pharma.

