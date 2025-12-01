Cyclone Ditwah weakens into a deep depression

The cyclonic circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Ditwah, has weakened into a deep depression and is moving parallel to north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to a press note issued by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, it is likely to weaken further by the evening of 1 December.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Parts of coastal Andhra are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains.

Winds with a speed ranging from 40-60 kmph along the south coast are likely.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till 2 December because of the Cyclone Ditwah.

Similarly, farmers are advised to take precautionary measures.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, while taking stock of the situation, directed District Collectors of Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya to be on alert.

