VCCI Women’s Wing rolls out the 1st edition of THE SHOWCASE

VCCI Women’s Wing has launched its first edition of THE SHOWCASE, which is an exhibition cum sale of products from the businesses run by women entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam city, on November 30th, at 11:30 am, at Symphony Hall, Bay View Hotel, Beach Road

The SHOWCASE is planned by the members of the VCCI Women’s Wing, as a platform for the women entrepreneurs to show the people of Vizag and showcase the amazing array of products available in the city. The event was initially planned to have 3 stalls in the 10 categories of business. Sandhya Godey, the President of VCCI Women’s Wing shared that due to overwhelming support and demand for putting up stalls has encouraged the makers to expanded to a 60 stall layout in 15 categories of business.

Each category of products was allotted only 4 stalls to achieve variety for the sellers and the guests. The categories include sarees, Indian clothes, children’s clothing, art in various forms, South Indian sweets, snacks and food, baked delights and desserts, ice creams, plants and vegetables, real and costume jewellery, handcrafted wares, gifting items, organic produce and home decor.

Aspire for Her is a gender diversity movement whose main aim is to add more women to the workforce and attain more financial independence. The movement has collaborated for the event and will be sending two businesses from Hyderabad and Manyam.

Five stalls in the SHOWCASE have been allotted for children who wish to experience hands-on entrepreneurship. VCCI Womens Wing also allotted a stall free of cost to an NGO to support the women in this organisation.

To add interest to the visitors, five free demonstration classes are being organised during the hours of the exhibition.

• Mrs Jaya Narsimha Rao, a certified Zentangle Teacher will teach Zentangle Art.

• Mrs Kancharla Annapurna, a well known Bonsai and gardening enthusiast will teach garland making with fresh flowers.

• Ms Neha Chettri, Commis Chef, Pan Asian Cuisine, Hotel Novotel Varun Beach will teach Salad Making.

• Ms Sruthi Sahini, Founder and CEO, Digiwok Media will hold a session on Smart Business Practices.

• Ms. Purvi Gupta, Founder, Laavish Aura Gifting Solutions will conduct a session of easy and pretty gift wrapping ideas.

Details of the workshop are available on Instagram

Kankatala and Vaibhav Jewellers are supporting this event.

Mrs Suvasree Mukherjee Bagchi, wife of Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Sri Shankhabrata Bagchi, will be the chief guest and will inaugurate the exhibition. Mrs Suvasree has vast experience in education, literature, performing arts and filmmaking. Mrs Kankatala Silpa, House of Kankatala and Mrs Grandhi Mallika, CMD, Vaibhav Jewellers will be guests of Honour.

For more details, follow their social media pages and their contact numbers as mentioned below:

Facebook: @vizagchamber, Instagram: @vizagchamber, X: @vcci14

Emails: [email protected], [email protected]

Website: www.vizagchamber.com

Contact Number: Mrs Praveen Hosain (Secretary VCCI- Womens Wing): 9949837775

