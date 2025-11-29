Cyclone Ditwah puts Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on severe alert

​The active and deadly Cyclone Ditwah, which formed in the Northern Indian Ocean, has hit Sri Lanka, causing landslides, uprooting homes and displacing people. Over 50 people have died, and many have been reported missing.

The cyclone is now approaching India, heading towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. It is currently centred about 320 km east of the Indian coastline in the Bay of Bengal.

Authorities in Visakhapatnam have issued a high alert in Andhra Pradesh, warning of heavy rain and storms for the next 3 days. The deadly cyclone is expected to reach Tamil Nadu and the coasts of Andhra Pradesh by Sunday morning, i.e, November 30, 2025.

A senior meteorologist from the Regional Meteorological Centre has stated that extremely heavy rainfalls, lightning, thunder and storms with speeds of 70-90km per hour will be gusting across Rayalseema and the south coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh. The officials are to remain on High Alert.

Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could also face similar weather conditions. The phenomenon is expected to last till December 2.

The public is asked not to panic but to keep an eye out for updates from official channels.