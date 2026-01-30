Two-day Anakapalle Utsav gets underway

Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyannapathrudu has called for steps to develop Kondakarla Ava in Anakapalle district in such a way that it attracts foreign tourists.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day Anakapalle Utsav on 30 January, along with District In-Charge Minister Kollu Ravindra and others, Ayyannapatrudu observed that the district has vast resources for tourism development.

“Kondakarla Ava is the second largest natural lake in the country, and it needs a facelift,” he said.

He also said that reservoirs in the district should be developed as tourist destinations.

“If tourism flourishes, the region will develop, and locals will get employment opportunities.”

Everyone should spend a day a week with their family in their favourite tourist spot, he said.

He also called for the protection of our culture and traditions.

The boat ride at Kondakarla Ava was a major attraction for tourists. Puppet shows, traditional drum performances (Tappetagullu), and cultural programmes were also organised.

Stalls showcasing Etikoppaka toy making, wooden artifact creation, watercolor painting, photography, pottery painting, fishing equipment, clay toys, and traditional painting attracted participation from the public and students.

Stalls with local products from the district like Madugula halwa, Araku coffee, tribal products, and local traditional cuisine were a major attraction for the visitors.

