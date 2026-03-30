Solo things to do in Vizag for a perfect me-time day!

Vizag, with its vibrant coastal charm and laid-back atmosphere, is a city that warmly welcomes solo explorers. From tranquil mornings by the sea to afternoons getting lost in bookstores or savouring delicious meals, Vizag provides a canvas for memorable solo adventures. You’ll find Vizag welcoming and easy to enjoy on your own. Spending time alone in a city like Vizag can be surprisingly refreshing. From peaceful beach walks to quiet bookstore corners, the city offers plenty of simple experiences that make for a perfect solo date.

Here are things you can explore in the city solo:

1. Enjoy a relaxing reading session in Pages bookstore

An experience that should be shared by both readers and non-readers alike, a quiet reading session in Pages can help alleviate stress. Pages is especially solo-friendly, and the staff are welcoming and used to people coming alone, so you can settle in comfortably without feeling out of place. What makes this experience irresistible is that if you are genuinely there to read, you can occupy their sofas with a book of your choice for as long as you want and also enjoy a cup of coffee. If you get hungry while reading, you can also count on the variety of snacks and drinks sold here.

Address: Pages, Rednam Alcazar, Old Jail Road

2. Pottery session

Studies suggest that getting your hands muddy can release natural anti-anxiety microbes that stimulate the production of serotonin, the brain’s feel-good chemical. If that sounds appealing, head to Studio Valmika, a pottery studio in Vizag that offers both hourly and monthly clay art and pottery classes.

Address: Studio Valmika, Sagar Nagar, Endada

3. Indulge in a relaxing meal at Bean Board, VIP Road

Craving a scrumptious yet healthy meal? The Bean Board on VIP Road is a great spot to treat yourself. Try their delicious Beetroot Hummus Toast, with the egg being optional for vegetarians. For drinks, you can choose a creme brulee latte if you’re in the mood for something creamy and sweet, or go for a Kaffe Tonic, a refreshing cold drink that coffee lovers will enjoy.

Address: Bean Board, CBM Compound, VIP Road

4. Shenanigans in Kailasagiri

Enjoy a calming few minutes surrounded by greenery and hills on the cantilever glass bridge, which overlooks the Bay of Bengal. You can also take a cable car ride or relax on a toy train.

Address: Kailasagiri, Hill Top Road

5. Go for a movie!

What better way to pause, rewind and relax while also indulging in something new and interesting? Book your tickets to a movie, along with snacks and drinks and sit back and enjoy.

Exploring Vizag solo is both liberating and rewarding. With its friendly vibe, diverse activities, and beautiful scenery, the city proves that you don’t need company to have a great time. So go ahead, plan your own perfect day and let Vizag surprise you.