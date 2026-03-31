Digital Arrest Fraud Case: Three More Arrested in Vizag

Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the digital arrest fraud case, registered in Visakhapatnam in February.

A retired employee in Visakhapatnam was duped to the tune of Rs. 1.05 crore by fraudsters who posed as ED and CBI officials and showed him a ‘digital arrest’ warrant alleging links with criminals by making him a video call. Fearing arrest, the retired employee credited the demanded amount to the bank accounts provided by the gang.

The Visakhapatnam police who registered a case arrested nine members earlier.

On March 30, three more persons—Rajesh, Surya Sravan, and Sai Deepak—were arrested on the charge of assisting the fraudsters. A sum of Rs. 6 lakh was seized from them.

Some more persons are yet to be arrested in the case, according to a press note issued by the police.

The cybercrime police have advised the people not to trust any calls received from unknown phone numbers.

People have been urged to inform Visakhapatnam CP’s special number 7995095799 in case they receive any such calls.

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