Birth and Death Certificates Only at GVMC Offices

The GVMC will hereafter issue birth and death certificates through the civil registration system portal at the zonal offices only.

In a press note, GVMC Chief Medical Officer E.N.V. Naresh Kumar has clarified that the certificates will no longer be issued at Ward Secretariats or MeeSeva Centers.

Elaborating further, the Chief Medical Officer has stated in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare (Mangalagiri) and mainly due to the discontinuation of the Unified Birth and Death (UBD) Registration System to maintain a single and unified database for birth and death registrations across the state, all activities related to the registration and issuance of birth and death certificates within the GVMC jurisdiction will henceforth be conducted exclusively through the Civil Registration System. He reiterated that the issuance of the certificates will now be done solely at the GVMC zonal offices and requested the public to take note of the change.

He has stated that the UBD system has been discontinued since March 26. Consequently, citizens seeking birth and death certificates pertaining to the events that occurred prior to the year 2016 have been advised to submit their applications at the respective GVMC zonal offices and not at the Ward Secretariats or MeeSeva Centers.

The Chief Medical Officer has also directed the staff at Ward Secretariats and MeeSeva centers to guide citizens visiting for birth and death certificates to the designated birth and death sections within the respective zonal offices.

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