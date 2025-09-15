Monday is officially here, which means it is officially time to update your watchlist for the week! Along with brand-new titles, beloved television series are returning for new seasons, increasing anticipation. Some returning titles include Gen V has a new semester with a change in leadership and student representation that poses a threat to the superhero world, and Kajol returns for The Trial, where the stakes are higher than ever. Platonic explores two sisters fighting for the affection of a businessman, while Swiped explores the origins of the most popular dating apps. Find all these and more with the top 11 new OTT releases that you cannot miss this week!

1. High Potential Season Two

Picking up from the last season, Morgan now has an admirer, Game Maker, who is making her job as a consultant for the police difficult. While crimes pile up, the LAPD must decide whether to trust Morgan or not.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 17th

2. The Morning Show Season 4

The new season features the aftermath of the UBA-NBN merger and deal with AI, misinformation, impersonations spreading like rapid fire in the journalist world. Alex and Bradley must play their cards correctly against the changing tides in the newsroom and other relationships.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: September 17th

3. Next Gen Chef

Taking place inside the world’s most prestigious culinary school, Culinary School of America (CIA), where they must put their craft to extreme tests for the ambitious title of the Next Gen Chef and a prize money of win $500,000.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 17th

4. Gen V Season 2

The Fall semester begins at Godolkin University under a new dean, Cipher, and a new student representation. Marie and group returns for their Sophomore year to resist the growing influence of Homelander and uncover the secrets of Project Odessa which threatens to topple the balance between regular people and supes.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: September 17th

5. The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The directorial debut of Aryan Khan, this series revolves around Aasmaan Singh, who dreams of making it big in Bollywood, along with his loyal friend Paraviz and manager. After getting the sting of rejection, Aasmaan’s path collides with upcoming heroine Karishma Talwar, daughter of an influential Ajay Talwar. Featuring big-name cameos and a grandeur backdrop, this blitzing series is one of the most anticipated series releasing on OTT this week.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 18th

6. Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel

In Platonic, a businessman Kaan steps into a boutique hotel, Mavi Dolunay Hotel and everything changes. Two sisters of the hotel compete for the affections of the businessman, setting off a series of comic events.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 18th

7. Sinners

Michael Jordan leads a dual role as twin brothers Elijah Smoke Moore and Elias Stack Moore as they return to their hometown to open a Juke joint for the local Black community. But evil supernatural forces foil the brothers plan to leave behind their messy past behind and start anew.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 18th

8. The Trial Season 2

Noyonika Sengupta is back for another season as she has to battle through personal and professional challenges. On one hand, she stands brave in the court against high-stake legal cases and on another hand, she has to tread carefully against delicate family matters.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 19th

9. Haunted Hotel

A single mother with two children, inherits a haunted hotel from her late brother with his ghost intact. The small family operates the hotel, where high maintenance guests never check out.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 19th

10. Swiped

Whitney Wolfe Herd breaks into the male-dominated world where she launches two dating apps. Swiped tells the tale of how dating apps revolutionized love life in the modern century.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 19th

11. Billionaire’s Bunker

A new series from the creators of Money Heist, this series surrounds a group of billionaires as they seek shelter in a premium bunker. Old wounds resurface between families, where egos clash during a global crisis. This is one of the top OTT releases of the week, which should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 19th

With these top 11 OTT releases, your entertainment for the week is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start streaming these electrifying titles now!

