The sixth monthly meeting of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) took place on Monday, September 1st, 2025. The meeting focused on improving civic infrastructure and simplifying the regulation procedures.

The GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg attended the CREDAI meeting in Vizag as the chief guest. He appealed to the people present and assured them that their concerns would be addressed as a priority.

The CREDAI chairman, V. Dharmender, president E. Ashok Kumar, and secretary V. Sreenu highlighted grievances, including the processing of RTS applications filed under the Right to Services (RTS) Act, which mandates a 15-day timeline. They appealed for quicker post-verification, standardized documentation for approvals, and the acceptance of a single town surveyor’s remarks for multiple purposes, instead of insisting on separate TS remarks for each.

The other points which were discussed included the need for property tax assessment, water and UGD connections, occupancy certificate approval, quicker approvals for Road Development Plans (RDP) under the Master Plan 2041, and simpler procedures for Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

The members of CREDAI highlighted the importance of improving civic amenities, which include street lighting, underground drainage, sewage treatment, and municipal water supply. These amenities were essential in rapidly developing areas of the city, like Madhurawada, MVP Colony, Yendada, and other suburbs.

The Commissioner, Ketan Garg, stated that GVMC will implement a software-driven system to clear the RTS appliances within two days. The dashboard in the software will display the information about the approval process. The system will be contactless to eliminate middlemen. The GVMC Commissioner explained that necessary steps are being taken to approve RDP plans. He stated that the plans will be uploaded online, which will ensure transparency and faster processing.

Ketan Garg assured that GVMC officials would work together with CREDAI members to conduct more zonal-level reviews to address underlying issues at the local level. GVMC and CREDAI committed to collaborating on improving civic infrastructure and streamlining regulatory procedures, concluding the meeting in Vizag on a positive note.

