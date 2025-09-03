Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University (DSNLU) will hold its combined convocation (8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th) on 5 September, in Vizag according to university Vice-Chancellor D Suryaprakash Rao.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on 3 September, Suryaprakash Rao said the convocation of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University would be celebrated at the Novotel hotel in the city, Vizag.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant would grace the occasion as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. While Supreme Court Judges Justice P Sri Narasimha and Justice J K Maheshwari would be the guests of honour.

State Minister for Human Resource Development, IT Electronics and Communications, Nara Lokesh, would attend the convocation as the special guest.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and Honorary Chancellor of DSNLU Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur would preside over it, said the Vice-Chancellor.

In the evening, newly constructed buildings of the university — Academic Block II and Indoor Sports Complex — would be inaugurated on the university premises.

Later, the statues of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah would be unveiled, said Suryaprakash Rao addressing the media.

