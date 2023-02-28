Nestled within the bustling streets of Visakhapatnam, a few hidden gems have withstood the test of time- the oldest food outlets in the city. From traditional sweets to mouth-watering biryanis, these iconic food destinations are a testament to the enduring love affair between the people of Vizag and their food. If you’re looking for a taste of tradition, look at these culinary gems. Step into the past and indulge in the authentic flavours of the oldest food outlets in Vizag, where every dish tells a story that is as timeless as it is delicious.

Here are the 7 oldest food outlets in Vizag that you must revisit right away.

#1 Gautam Bhavan

Gautam Bhavan is famous for its traditional Andhra-style meals, especially its non-vegetarian dishes like chicken biryani, chicken curry, and prawn fry. It’s been a beloved food destination in Vizag for over 40 years.

Location: Suryabagh

#2 Venkatadri Vantillu

Venkatadri Vantillu, a Siripuram favourite that’s been eating mouth-watering meals since the good old days. Known for serving up some of the spiciest and most flavorful biryanis, their menu includes a range of authentic Andhra-style dishes that will tantalize your taste buds.

Location: Siripuram

#3 Chandu Sweets

Chandu Sweets is a legendary sweet shop in Poorna Market that has been around since 1963. The shop is renowned for its traditional Indian sweets, made from the finest quality ingredients and prepared with great care. From mouth-watering laddus to delectable rasgullas, Chandu Sweets has something for everyone.

Location: Poorna Market

#4 Dayaram Sweets

Dayaram Sweets has served delicious, high-quality Indian sweets in Vizag since 1975. From laddus to gulab jamuns, their sweets are a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth. It’s no wonder that people line up outside the shop to get their hands on their tasty treats.

Location: Near Maddilapalem

#5 Vikram Milk Foods

If you want something different, check out Vikram Milk Foods and Sweets in CBM Compound. This place has delighted customers since 1982 with its range of delectable milk-based sweets and savouries. With its longstanding reputation for quality and taste, Vikram Milk Foods and Sweets is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for tasty treats in Vizag.

Location: CBM Compound

#6 Daspalla

For non-vegetarian foodies, Daspalla is a must-visit. This place has been serving up some of the best seafood dishes in the city since 1987. The hotel’s restaurant offers various cuisine options, from authentic Indian dishes to continental and Chinese fare. With its top-notch service and delicious food, Daspalla Hotel is a favourite among visitors to Vizag.

Location: Jagadamba Centre

#7 Raju Gari Dhaba

Raja Gari Bhada is a beloved restaurant in Vizag that’s been serving up delicious and spicy Andhra-style cuisine since 1988. Their famous Natukodi Pulusu and Gongura Mutton are a must-try for non-vegetarian food lovers. Its rustic ambience and mouth-watering food make it a popular destination for locals and visitors.

Location: Rushikonda

