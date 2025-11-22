Patta Foundation holds Anna Prasadam at KGH for centenary

Poor-feeding (Anna Prasadam) was organised at KGH by Patta Foundation, China Waltair in Visakhapatnam, on 22 November to mark the birth centenary of Sathya Sai Baba.

Participating as the chief guest in the programme, KGH Superintendent I. Vani lauded the Patta Foundation for organising such a programme at KGH. She said, “I used to go to Sai’s Bal Vikas classes when I was a child. One should learn many things from him.”

Patta Foundation, with the divine blessings of Swami, has been organising ‘Anna Prasadam’ every year for the past 20 years, said its founder president, Patta Ramesh Babu.

Doctors of KGH and other staff members took part in the programme. Over 700 patients and their attendants were served food at the event, which was organised at Subhojanalayam of the hospital.

