October saw the release of some of the most beloved K-dramas OTT releases that have left a lasting impact and built dedicated fan bases for themselves. With some of the most beloved ones being the mythological romance drama, Genie, Make A Wish, and the slice-of-life drama, Typhoon Family, that is based on the real-life struggles during Korea’s IMF Crisis.. The K-drama OTT releases slated for November are just as interesting and are sure to add to your list of favourite K-dramas.

​The Manipulated

This crime thriller is the story of Park Tae-joong, played by Ji Chang-wook, who gets falsely accused of a grotesque crime he didn’t commit and is imprisoned for that. After serving his time, he sets out on a mission to punish the person who framed him. A mysterious person named An Yo-han, played by Doh Kyung-soo, also gets involved in Tae-joong’s quest for vengeance. The story is based on the 1971 novella The Manipulated Man by Esther Vilar.

​OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar, Disney+ +

​Moon River

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, a crown prince Lee Kang, played by Kang Tae-Oh, is heartbroken after the death of his queen and is plotting to avenge her, while pretending to be happy. Park Dal-Yi, played by Kim Se-jeong, is a bubbly, carefree, loud, and fiery merchant who has lost her memory and has a striking resemblance to the late consort. The Prince and the merchant swap bodies and navigate their lives through this change.

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

​Dynamite Kiss

A single unemployed woman, Go Da-rim, played by Ahn Eun-jin, fakes being a married mother to bag a job at a baby products company. On her first day at work, she accidentally kisses her team leader, Gong Ji-hyeok, played by Jang Ki-yong, who is emotionally detached and sharp. Ji-hyeok develops feelings for Da-rim, but he holds back as he is unaware of her real marital status.

OTT Platform: Netflix

​ Dear X

Based on a Naver Webtoon, Vanziun, this series is about a beautiful, talented yet twisted actress, Baek Ah-ji, who has had an abusive childhood and still carries trauma from it. She is a master manipulator and uses it to get things done her way. This OTT release explores human psyche and vulnerability.

OTT Platform: Viki, HBO Max, Disney+

Nice to Not Meet You

Lim Hyeon-jun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is an A-lister actor who has played the role of a brilliant and righteous detective in a series with five successful seasons. While he has gained popularity and love, he longs to showcase his versatility in emotional roles; mainly melodramas. A fierce, competitive, and honest journalist, Wi Jeong-sin, played by Lim Ji-yeon, is suddenly shifted to the entertainment desk after she uncovers a huge scandal, which is a disappointing change for her. They both cross paths with each other and build a bond through this journey of confusion and finding themselves again.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

​With this list of OTT releases, K-drama fans can look forward to having a binge-watch session watching their faves deliver another one of their iconic performances.