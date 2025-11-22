500 MW data centre in Visakhapatnam: Meta & Sify partner up

Meta, the parent company that owns and operates Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, will partner with Sify Technologies, an Indian data and digital services company, to set up a 500 MW AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Sify Technologies will invest approximately Rs 15,000 crore for the hyperscale data centre in Paradesipalem village, located 25 km from Visakhapatnam on the Kolkata-Srikakulam highway. After the facility is constructed, the capacity will be leased to Meta.

Meta will also launch its ambitious subsea cable project ‘Waterworth’ at Sify’s landing station in Visakhapatnam. Spanning over 50,000 kilometres, Waterworth is expected to become the world’s longest subsea cable system, linking the US, Brazil, India, and South Africa. The subsea cable is expected to increase the international bandwidth and lower latency.

In recent news, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has signed a contract to set up its first 1-GW hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Visakhapatnam over the next five years. This project is backed by a total investment of $15 billion.

The establishment of data centres will transform Visakhapatnam into a hub for IT and data centres while creating opportunities for employment and regional economic growth.

