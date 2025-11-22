Anakapalle school accident: Teacher dies as trolley falls

​A 45-year-old school teacher at ZP High School in Rajanagaram, Payakaraopeta, died when a concrete-mixture trolley fell on her after the school’s morning prayer on 21 November, Friday. The teacher had been standing near an under-construction stage at the time of the incident.

​

The deceased teacher, Jyoshna Bai, was an English teacher from Kakinada living in Ramakrishna Colony. While she was standing near the under-construction stage, a concrete-filled container placed on a first-floor slab fell and caused her severe injuries. She was taken to the Government Hospital in Tuni, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

​

Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi shared her condolences for the teacher and urged the government to provide support to her family.

Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha noted two instances of negligence on the part of the construction contractors. The first one is the lack of perimeter fencing around the construction zone, and the absence of safety measures around the trolley bucket carrying the concrete. The Payakaraopeta Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

