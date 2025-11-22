Things to Do This Weekend in Vizag: Fun Plans & Ideas

Aren’t weekends the best? No worries about waking up early in the day and having the freedom to plan out the day to relax and unwind. Some spend these days doomscrolling, burrowed under the blankets, others pack their bags for a weekend getaway, and make plans to head out. If your calendar for the weekend looks empty and you’re on the lookout for things to do, this article has you covered. Here is a list of things to do this weekend in Vizag!

1. Stargazing Camp

This one is for adventurers and nature lovers! WildEd India is organising a stargazing camp in Araku Valley. The two-day camp in Araku features trekking through coffee estates, witnessing sunrises and sunsets, and visiting museums. The main event is stargazing under the clear night sky. The camp can only accommodate a limited number of people and requires registration.

Date: 22nd November and 23rd November.

2. ​Cooking at home

Cooking can never go wrong, whether you plan on spending the weekend solo or with family and friends. So go try out that recipe that has been under your radar since forever, or cook up that dish that never fails you!

3. ​Bookstore Date in Pages

A bookstore date is the perfect way to relax while being productive. Pages has a book lounge and also sells snacks and drinks to ensure that the readers are hydrated and comfortable. You can go to Pages solo or grab a fellow reader friend along!

​Address: Rednam Alcazar, Jail Road, Ram Nagar.

4. Scary Squad Meetup

Local Hungama is organising a meetup for horrorphiles and paranormal enthusiasts! This meet is all about gathering to listen and narrate horror stories, along with a screening of horror movies. There will also be offerings of delicious food and drinks. If you love horror and are looking for a group to share your interests, this meetup is for you!

Where: Escape Room Cafe, Seethamadhara

Date: 23rd November, Sunday

Timings: 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

5. Shop Till You Drop!

What better way to spend your weekend than to go on a shopping spree to spoil yourself, or even better, treat your living space to a makeover. Places like Home Centre, 2358, Miniso, and Vizag party shops offer cosy, aesthetic, and thematic home decor on a budget, along with self-care products.

With this list of things to do in Vizag, you are sure to have an eventful and relaxing weekend, whether you plan it solo, with your family, or with your friends. Let us know in the comments which activity you will engage in this weekend!

