Weekends can feel boring, especially If you’ve spent the better part of your life thinking, “There’s nothing to do in Visakhapatnam.” But maybe it is time to think again. Often, all it takes is getting out of your comfort zone and seeing the city through a fresh lens to find things to do. To help get you started, here are five exciting experiences you can have on a weekend in Visakhapatnam:

1. Visit a Bookstore or Café and Read

Bookworms, it’s time to switch things up! Why not step out of your home and cosy up with a book somewhere new? Bookstores like Pages offer the perfect setting for readers to browse, pick a book, and lose themselves in its pages.

Prefer pairing your read with a bite to eat or a comforting cup of coffee? Head to a café instead. Spots like Bae’s Cappuccino, Brew n Bistro, or even Starbucks have the ideal ambience for a relaxing reading session.

2. Get Active with an Indoor Sport

If you’re seeking an active way to spend your weekend, why not get your blood pumping with an indoor sport? With snooker, box cricket, pickleball and other facilities around the city, there’s no end to the fun you can have.

Check out Paakasaala – Dot Ball Sports Club or Rooftop Play Arena for a session of box cricket; Xtreme Gaming Pub and Mr Cue Sports for snooker and billiards; and these new places where you can play the fresh and trendy sport, pickleball.

3. Learn more about Vizag’s history

If you have a free weekend, consider sparing a few hours to explore the city and know about its history. The best place to start would be at Visakha Museum, which houses collections of cultural, social, and archaeological importance to the city.

If you want to experience the past first-hand, get on your feet and take a walk or drive through Bheemili or One Town (Old Town), areas that are full of historical landmarks. You can also explore Vizag’s rich Buddhist heritage sites for a glimpse of the city’s ancient roots.

4. Lose Yourself in Nature

Need an escape from the signature city pollution and bustle? There are many places in and around the city for a breath of fresh air.

Kondakarla Ava or Meghadri Gedda are undisturbed spots where you can spend some time in solace. A trip to Vizag Zoo or Kambalkonda Wildlife Sanctuary, however, might make for a more exciting time while still giving you a break from Vizag’s busy streets.

5. Try a New Restaurant or Cafe

If all fails, food will surely prevail. There are a bunch of new eateries in Vizag worth skipping a homemade meal for. You can drop by Vuex, a classy new cafe serving Continental cuisine, or visit Misaki, a fresh pan-Asian restaurant by Daspalla Executive Court. If not, consider revisiting some classic iconic spots for a satisfying meal – here are our recommendations.

If your answer to, “What did you do this weekend?” is typically “Nothing much,” this one’s for you. Here’s hoping that this list spices up your weekend in Visakhapatnam and makes your time off more interesting!

