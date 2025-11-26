Best gift shops in Vizag to shop this festive season from!

With the festive and wedding season arriving, invitations to weddings, Christmas, and New Year’s parties are everywhere. While giving gifts is enjoyable, choosing the right gift shops or presents can sometimes feel overwhelming. A quick tip to ease this process is to consider the recipient’s hobbies or interests; this thoughtful approach often leads to more meaningful and cherished gifts. Here is a list of gift shops in Vizag that will help you choose the perfect gift for your loved one.​

1. MINISO

MINISO is a Chinese retail chain that offers attractive gift options and practical household products. You can find plushies, pillows, glassware, candles, diffusers, hand creams, sheet masks, earphones, and lip balms. The items are reasonably priced.

Address: Rasapuvenipalem Road, beside CMR Central

2. Darlings Paradise

One of the oldest gift shops in Vizag, Darlings Paradise is a one-stop destination for all things gifting. The place is ideal for gifting options for kids and teens, as it includes games, toys, soft toys, cutesy room decor, and fancy glittery sipper bottles.

Address: Siripuram

3. ​ Jains Collection

This gift shop offers a wide variety of items, including festive decorations, party supplies, and gift options for any occasion. From Christmas trees and lights to colourful bandhanvaars and torans, this place has something for every festive season and also has a good range of gifting options.

Address: MVP Colony, Opposite Rythu Bazaar

4. Chumbak

Chumbak, one of India’s trending brands for quirky household items and gifts, has officially opened their outlet in the city. If you are looking for crockery, watches, stationary items, handbags or purses with a maximalist personality, this is the store for you. You can chose from a large variety of gifting options and get them nicely wrapped in decorative paper.

Address: VIP Road

5. ​ Mira Collection

This shop is a one-stop gifting store where you can find gifting options for all age groups. Along with gifting, you can browse through their collection of fancy home decor, household items, and fancy stationery. The shop also has painting and colouring supplies, backpacks and water bottles, toys, board games, plushies, lamps, and much more.

Address: Waltair Main Road, Siripuram

6. The ​ 2358 Store

This Korean franchise is a haven for Koreaboos and weebs. The store offers merchandise from some of the most beloved fandoms in the world, including BTS, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, Naruto, and Spy Family. The store also offers advanced Korean skincare and cosmetics, elegant jewellery, and home decor. Other options include bags, bottles and pencil cases for school-going and college-going kids. Although the inventory here is pricey, many find its products worthy of it.

​Address: Rednam Alcazar, Jail Road, Beside Pages Bookstore

This list of gift shops in Vizag offers a wide range of options for people of all ages, and most of them include budget-friendly options as well. These stores will make you want to get yourself a gift.

