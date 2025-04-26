The search for new activities and experiences never ends. It’s undoubtedly exciting to have one’s senses tickled by something fresh and unknown – whether that be trying an unfamiliar dish, visiting an unknown city, or otherwise. The good news is that something new is always happening in Visakhapatnam, and for those of you who love to be out and about, getting to know every nook and cranny of the town, here are some fresh places to add to your list of things to do:

Restaurants & Cafes

The Backyard Kitchen

The Backyard Kitchen is a new outdoor restaurant with a rustic shack-like setting, soft golden LED lights, and wooden tables that create a natural, cosy atmosphere. The menu offers continental, Indian, and Chinese cuisines, with a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options including pastas, pizzas, biryanis, wings, pancakes, waffles, and more. They also feature special Korean dishes like corn dogs, ramen, and Korean sandwiches.

Location: Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadara

The Writer’s Room

A cafe perched on a hill at Ramanaidu Studios, offering stunning views of the beach.

Managed by Abhiram Daggubati, The Writer’s Room is a tribute to the creative minds behind the scenes and is known for serving quality meals and beverages at affordable prices. It offers a cosy, inspiring space perfect for writers and coffee lovers alike. The highlight here is the rich, aromatic filter coffee.

Location: Ramanaidu Studios, Rushikonda

The Pulao Hub

An elegant dining spot specializing in local traditional cuisines and non-vegetarian tiffins. Signature dishes include the flavorful Nellore Chepala Pulusu and Bhimavaram Special Pulusu.

Location: Oviya Hotels, Hanumanthuwaka Junction

Kalingapatnam Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

Bigg Boss star Sohel’s popular restaurant from Hyderabad has opened a branch in Vizag. It offers Indian, Chinese, Tandoori, and Mandi dishes.

Location: Above Syamala Dry Fruits, Yendada

Al Baik

Part of a major fast-food chain with over 200 outlets in India, Al Baik specializes in broasted chicken, shrimp, and a variety of sauces. The menu features Middle-Eastern takes on fried chicken, shawarma, popcorn chicken, strips, burgers, pizzas, kunafa, and more.

Location: 2nd floor, Green Tree Building, beside MK Goldcoast, Yendada

Cheroney

A bright, classy cafe serving coffee mocktails, cold brews, slushies, kombucha, affogato, mojitos, and other boho-inspired drinks. The food menu includes sandwiches on sourdough, mezze platters, burgers, wraps, nachos, croissants, stews, and more.

Location: 1st floor, Green Tree Building, beside MK Goldcoast, Yendada

The Kafa Cafe

Serving premium single-origin Ethiopian coffee, 100% Arabica, Kafa Cafe offers espressos, lattes, pastas, dumplings, sushi, paneer dishes, wood-fired pizzas, and refreshing drinks. With board games, a pool table, and a peaceful book corner, it’s a place where you can relax and stay entertained while waiting for your food.

Location: APIIC Startup Village, Chandrampalem, Pedda Rushikonda

Shopping

Taruni Flagship Store

Taruni’s flagship store is now open at Dwaraka Nagar 2nd Lane. With over 30 years of heritage, the brand brings premium ethnic fashion to modern women. You can explore a luxurious range of lehengas, Indo-westerns, kurtis, bridal fashion, kidswear, and daily wear, all set in lavish and thoughtfully designed interiors.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar 2nd Lane

New Shop – 24/7 Convenience Retail

New Shop, India’s leading 24/7 convenience store chain, has arrived in Visakhapatnam. It offers a wide range of food, groceries, and essentials, accessible anytime. If you’re craving a snack in the middle of the night, this is the place to go!

Location: 55-8-10, Shop No 102, GRK Grand, Bhanu Nagar, HB Colony

Miniso

The international lifestyle brand Miniso is now open in Gajuwaka. Offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics, skincare, accessories, and more, all beautifully designed and affordably priced.

Location: Chaitanya Nagar, Gajuwaka

SVR Gifts & Gadgets – Dwarka Nagar

SVR’s newly opened store at Dwarka Nagar offers a variety of fancy items, bangles, jewellery, cosmetics, pooja supplies, decorations, tailoring materials, gifts, toys, party props, stationery, and more.

Location: Dwarka Nagar, Visakhapatnam

Activities

Moon Gazing

Experience moon gazing at RK Beach with the Star Dust Astronomy Club. Witness the Moon’s craters and valleys through a powerful Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope. The sessions are open during April, May, and June, with timings varying based on the Moon’s phases. A minimal entry fee applies.

Location: RK Beach, Visakhapatnam

Contact: +91-8247677570

New Gaming Zone at Fun World Crispy Bites

Fun World Crispy Bites has opened a new gaming zone featuring soft play areas, arcade games, dashing cars, VR experiences, and a rooftop cricket turf. With both veg and non-veg food available, it’s a fun spot for kids and families.

Location: Fun World Crispy Bites, VUDA Colony

