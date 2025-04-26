The death of an 11-year-old girl near a church in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, on the night of 24 April 2025 has left authorities puzzled. The girl, identified as E Poorna Chandrika from Denkada in Vizianagaram district, was brought to the Kancharapalem church by her mother and grandmother on 24 April. The fifth-grade student had been reportedly struggling with psychological issues, and her parents hoped that prayers at the church would help address her condition.

After the prayers, the mother and grandmother took Poorna Chandrika to another church in Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, before returning to the Kancharapalem church once again.

While waiting near the church, the girl allegedly began acting out and attempted to bite them. In an attempt to calm her down, the mother and grandmother reportedly pressed a cloth to her face, which they believe may have contributed to her death.

The police, however, have not yet confirmed whether the girl had underlying health issues.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl’s parents had been living separately for several years. They are residents of Denkada, Vizianagaram.

Following a complaint from the girl’s father, the Kancharapalem police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the death of the 11-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam.

Read also- Elderly couple found murdered in Rajeev Nagar, Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news-related content.