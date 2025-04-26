A gruesome double murder in Rajeev Nagar, Ward 86, Visakhapatnam, was reported on 26 April 2025, leaving the community in shock. According to Duvvada police, Gampala Yogendrababu (65) and his wife Lakshmi (52) were found brutally killed at their residence.

Yogendrababu, a retired dockyard employee, and Lakshmi, a teacher at Gloria English Medium School, had been living in Rajeev Nagar for the past three decades. The couple had recently returned from Hyderabad two days prior. Concern arose when relatives visited them on 26 April and found the house locked from the outside. Their repeated calls went unanswered, heightening their suspicions.

Upon opening the windows, they discovered Yogendrababu lying in a pool of blood. Authorities were immediately alerted. ACP Trinath and Duvvada CI Malleswara Rao, along with police personnel, rushed to the scene. Breaking the lock, they found Yogendrababu deceased in the hall and Lakshmi similarly murdered in another room.

Locals reported hearing loud screams around 7:30 pm the previous day but assumed it was a domestic dispute and did not intervene. It is suspected that the attackers struck during the commotion of the village goddess festival when most people were preoccupied.

The motive behind the murder in Rajeev Nagar, Visakhapatnam—whether robbery or another reason—is still under investigation. The couple’s two children are currently residing in America.

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi visited the crime scene late at night to review the situation.

