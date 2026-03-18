LPG ships to reach Vizag port on March 20: Civil supplies minister

Ships carrying the LPG gas are set to arrive at Vizag port on March 20, Minister of Civil Supply Nadendla Manohar announced. The move is expected to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to domestic households.

The announcement comes in the wake of widespread panic across Andhra Pradesh over a perceived fuel shortage. Manohar clarified that there was, in fact, no shortage of LPG, but that public anxiety had driven residents to book cylinders well beyond their actual needs. He added that he, along with MLAs and district ministers, was closely monitoring ongoing projects and development works across the district.

While speaking to the media, he highlighted that previous LPG bookings were at 2,80,000, but have now increased to 3,00,000. He also discussed the rice supply from ration shops, urging cardholders to abstain from engaging in the illegal purchase of rice from these shops for resale in open markets. The Eluru district administration is closely monitoring the horticulture crops. The district holds third place in horticulture.

Several others who attended the event include MLAs Ch Balaraju, Ch Prabhakar, Kamineni Srinivas and many others.

Also read: Vizag joint collector clears air on LPG availability

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