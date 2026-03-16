Vizag joint collector clears air on LPG availability

On March 15, Sunday, G Vidyadhari, Joint Collector of Vizag, cleared the air about Vizag’s LPG availability in a press release. She reassured that Vizag has sufficient LPG cylinders in the district. She further stated that measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply are also underway.

India is facing a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) following the diplomatic tension caused by the unprovoked US-Israel war on Iran. India imports about 60% of its LPG, 90% is from the Strait of Hormuz. The situation has caused panic among domestic households, as distributors have seen a rise in LPG orders. In metro cities, upto 40% eateries have paused operations.

Vidyadhari said that while the daily requirement of LPG in the city stands at 18,184, the city has an availability of 37,920 cylinders. She said that Vizag has sufficient stock and there was no need to panic.

The situation of panic came after reports showed that the total availability of LPG in India would last for 22 days.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Nasser speaking with his father, the owner of the Bombay Gas Light Store in Vizag. In the video, Nasser asks his father how many induction cooktops the shop has sold in the last 48 hours. His father replies that they sold over 100. When Nasser inquires about the sales of the same product before the LPG crisis, his father mentions that they sold only two or three per day. He adds that these sales figures indicate that Vizag is preparing for a crisis.

Also read: LPG Crisis Vizag: How Visakhapatnam Is Coping

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