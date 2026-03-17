Nakkapalli Steel Plant Event Preparations Gain Pace

Arrangements are apace for the stone-laying of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant in the Nakkapalli mandal of the Anakapalle district, slated for March 23.

As a host of leaders like Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be participating in the event, Alliance leaders are leaving no stone unturned for the success of the event.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, accompanied by Anakapalle MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, District Collector, District SP, other officials, and public representatives, inspected the venue where a public meeting will be held. While reviewing the arrangements, the Home Minister directed officials to ensure robust security arrangements. She directed the officials concerned to pay special attention to traffic management, vehicle parking, and maintaining cleanliness around the venue premises.

She further said the main stage should be aesthetically designed and all arrangements be completed in a planned manner.

Anitha advised the officials of various departments to work in coordination.

Anitha also had a review meeting with Alliance leaders in which District In-Charge Minister Kollu Ravindra also participated.

Issues like crowd mobilisation, security arrangements, and transport were discussed at the meeting.

As Chandrababu Naidu would be visiting Payakaraopeta for the first time after the formation of the alliance government in the state, arrangements should be on a big scale, said the home minister.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Development: Outer Ring Road, Metro & More!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.