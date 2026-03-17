Vizag cockfighting raid: 70 held, lakhs in seized

On March 15, Sunday, Vizag City Police intervened in an illegal cockfight event. The event was being organised near the Royal Garden, on the outskirts of Padmanabham. The police received a tip-off and acted upon it.

During the raid, the police apprehended 70 people, seized 10 bikes, two cars, and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash. Eight roosters were rescued. The city task force police, along with Padmanabham police, conducted the raid after receiving credible information about the illegal activities, including cock fights and betting.

According to the Vizag city police, some groups have been organising such illegal events, including cockfights, on the outskirts of the city during weekends. During these events, illegal activities like betting, gambling, and cruel crimes like cock fights are carried out. The police have registered a case under relevant charges, and further investigation is underway.

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