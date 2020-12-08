Set on the outskirts of Vizag amidst scenic hills, Dr YSR ACA-VDCA cricket stadium has hosted many international, domestic, and IPL matches. Adding a feather to its cap, Vizag is all set to become the base for the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association is the governing body of the activities related to cricket in the state. Founded in 1953, the Association was formed by Maharajkumar of Vizianagram alongside Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. Since its inception, the ACA has been functioning from Guntur and Vijayawada. While the ACA has been operating from Vijayawada, it has been conducting elections in Guntur.

In the latest, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has decided to shift its office from Vijayawada to Vizag. The State Cricket Association’s office will be inaugurated on the morning of 10 December at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket stadium at Pothina Mallayya Palem in Vizag. Reportedly, the infrastructure required for setting up the ACA office has been provided on the first floor of the stadium.

Time and again, Vizag has been proved to give positive results when it comes to the Indian Cricket Team. The ACA-VDCA stadium hosted its first ODI match in 2005. The game is fondly remembered for which Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s blistering knock of 148. The city has also been a happy hunting ground for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who played some incredible knocks at the stadium. In 2016, the ACA-VDCA Stadium had hosted its first Test match when India took on England in a riveting contest.