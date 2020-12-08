Telugu actress Niharika Konidela is set to tie the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The duo will take vows on 9 December amid a dreamy setup in Udaipur. With the families of the bride and bridegroom already arriving at the destination, the festivities have been making quite a splash. Pics from the pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online and have gone viral. Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and other members of the ‘Mega’ family were spotted having a gala time at the sangeet ceremony on Monday night. Here are some pics from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Pics from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya’s pre-wedding celebrations

