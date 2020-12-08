As we brace ourselves to draw curtains on what has been a dramatic year, Twitter has recapped the major happenings in 2020. Sharing insights on what the Twitterati talked about the most in 2020, the social media giant revealed the most Liked, Quoted, Retweeted topics of the year. The post announcing the sad demise of actor Chadwick Boseman’s death became the most Retweeted of the year and the most Liked of all time. In India, tweets on Covid, Sushant Singh Rajput, IPL, Hathras gangrape were among the most talked-about topics of 2020. On Tuesday, Twitter India shared the most Liked, Quoted, Retweeted tweet in 2020.

As per Twitter Internal Data, from 1 January to 15 November 2020, the tweet by Virat Kohli, announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy, became the most liked tweet in India of 2020. Tamil actor Vijay’s selfie with his fans was the most Retweeted tweet while Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s post announcing that he tested positive for Covid-19 was the most Quoted tweet.

In movies, Dil Bechara, Soorari Pottru, and Sarileru Neekevvaru stood as the top 3 most tweeted about films while IPL 2020, Whistle Podu, and Team India were the most tweeted sports hashtags.

The most Liked Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

The most Quoted Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा क़ोट किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் மேற்கோள் காட்டப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/aqXTnaZI0h — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don’t need a remote control on Twitter 😉 खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

#ThisHappend:

You teared-up with joy, LOL 😂

You prayed 🙏

You continued to show up with love 😍

And to be absolutely honest, even when life deserved a different finger, you bravely gave it a thumbs up 👍

Well done, you! We are not crying, you are crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q8dQU5TEXX — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

“In the midst of everything that happened in the world this year, Twitter was the place where we came together to keep our sanity during quarantine, be forces of change, and yes, still jump in on the latest viral meme. The most Retweeted and top Liked Tweets of the year encapsulate the full spectrum of life in 2020: loss, contemplation, distraction, entertainment, and a dash of humor,” Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications, Twitter, said in her blog post.

“It will come as no surprise that the top hashtag used by the most people this year was none other than #COVID19. Not only was the hashtag (and other variations on it) Tweeted nearly 400 million times, but we also saw the ways in which it changed how we Tweeted about so many other topics. With much of the world staying home more – in fact, #StayHome was the 3rd biggest hashtag of the year – we saw a change in habits through Twitter,” she added.