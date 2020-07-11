Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. The Bollywood megastar, who has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, said that his family and staff have also undergone tests. While these results are still awaited, Mr Bachchan further asked people who been in his close proximity for the past 10 days, to get tested.

Revealing the same via his Twitter handle on Saturday night, the 77-year-old wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Responding to the news, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that good care will be taken of the superstar and wished him a speedy recovery.

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Several fans and celebrities have flooded social media with messages wishing Amitabh Bachchan a recovery from coronavirus.

