There are days when a few of us yearn for those cheesy and unendurably corny lines of love. While there are others who solely enjoy watching Romantic comedies. For all the fans of romcom, K-Drama is just the perfect choice. With steamy storylines and unrealistically handsome male characters, drop-dead gorgeous female leads to picturesque settings, 2021 K-Drama romcoms have something exciting in store for fans on Netflix.

Satisfy your inner cupid and start binging on these 2021 K-Drama romcoms on Netflix.

#1 Hometown cha-cha-cha

A total K-drama package that offers a mix of emotions that will have you crying and laughing every episode. The picture-perfect town of Gongjin is beautifully portrayed throughout the series. The feel-good series stars Shin-Min a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-Yi among others. With just one season to binge on, the story strikes a perfect balance of emotions.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Mad for each other

A complicated love story revolving around two young people who have their own painful stories and go through a complicated process of hurting and healing. Directed by Lee Tae Got, this romcom is very relatable. Two individuals with their life on the edge fall in love with each other making it one of the must-watch romcoms. With two seasons of love to binge on add this K-drama romcom on Netflix to your wishlist for those days, you feel like watching a feel-good series.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 The Kings Affection

A royal affair of love. Set in the time of the Joseon Dynasty, the birth of twins was considered an ominous sign. A story of a twin girl who is sent away from the palace in order to save her life returns to work as a maid and falls in love with a man from a noble family. The series stars Park Eun-bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon-Su among others. A story of interesting twists and turns, watch it for some royal romantic comedy vibes.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Our beloved summer

Considered a coming of age Korean story, about a former couple who are forced to come together again because of the documentary they shot starts to go viral. With a promise to never meet again, the ex-lovers find no choice but to get together again. An interesting show of emotions, the Korean drama is a must-watch for all romcom fans. Add it to your wishlist today.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Sweet and Sour

If you are looking for a romcom Korean movie, then this is the best option. Faced with real-world challenges, the couple tries to make a long-distance relationship survive. A relatable story, that digs into the highs and lows of a relationship between two people could give you some insight into your own. Starring Jang Ki-Yong, Chae Soo-bin, and Krystal Jung, the romcom is a must-watch for the romance fanatics.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which one was your favourite K-drama 2021 romcom on Netflix in the comments below!