The Telugu sports drama, Ghani, starring the young Mega hero, Varun Tej, in the titular role gets a new release date. This movie stars Saiee Majrekar as the female lead alongside Varun Tej. Ghani is one of the most anticipated films this year, owing to prominent actors from various industries in supporting roles, the boxing theme, and the muscular makeover of Varun Tej. The makers of the movie have released three songs so far, named “Ghani Anthem”, “Kodthe”, and “Romeo Juliet”. On 14 November 2021, a teaser of Ghani has been released, which has received a good response from the netizens. The movie lovers are excited to know how the story will unfold around the characters played by Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Naveen Chandra, and other actors.

On 15 February 2022, the makers have announced that the movie will be released on 25 February. This announcement has confirmed that the most anticipated multi-starrer, Bheemla Nayak, will not have a February release. Earlier this year, the makers of Bheemla Nayak have announced that the movie will release either on 25 February 2022 or 1 April 2022. The Mega fans, who were expecting an update regarding the release date of Bheemla Nayak, have received a pleasant surprise in the form of Ghani. Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

3 years of our blood & sweat.

The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres!

Ghani was initially scheduled to release on 30 July 2021. But with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, the release was postponed to November 2021. The movie fans had to face disappointment yet again with the makers pushing the release to December. But to avoid clashes at the theatres with the movies releasing in December, the producers have decided against a Christmas release.

This movie, presented by ace producer Allu Aravind, was directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The distribution of Ghani was undertaken by Geetha Arts.