The first indigenous defence project, and stealth guided-missile destroyer, accentuating the national mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharath’, the INS Visakhapatnam (D66) has many more first’s to its credit. Commissioned to the Indian Navy on 21 November 2021 by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it is the largest destroyer in service today in the Indian Navy.

The first of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyers, the kneel of the vessel was laid in October 2013 and was launched in April 2015. It was designed by Macy’s Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai. Larsen & Turbo, along with BEL and BHEL, have played a major role in providing onboard communication instruments and equipment. Using indigenous steel DMR 249A, it measures 163 meters in length and has a displacement of over 7400 tonnes. The ship is equipped with 4 powerful gas turbines making it capable of achieving speeds over 30 knots. This new addition to the Indian Navy is considered another milestone towards the nation’s self-reliance in defense production.

Named after our very own ‘City of Destiny’, INS Visakhapatnam (D66) has bought many laurels to the country. It has successfully fired an advanced variant of the Brahmos Missile, validating its improvements and extended range. The ship is known for its indigenous equipment such as medium-range surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, launchers, and torpedo tubes. It is also equipped with a bow-mounted SONAR, anti-submarine rocket launchers, close-in weapon systems, etc.

The first of the four Visakhapatnam-class destroyers the P15B is a lead ship that was built as a symbol of the changing power dynamics at the Indian Ocean Region. Equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions, INS Visakhapatnam will add to the Indian Navy’s reach, mobility, and flexibility.

With a strong motto to ‘Attain Glory,’ INS Visakhapatnam (D66) of the Indian Navy is a potent vessel that makes not just the nation but also every individual of Visakhapatnam proud. Ever-ready for maritime warfare, the first ship of Project 15B will soon be joined by the other fleet of its class namely, INS Mormugao, INS Imphal, and INS Surat.