The likely capital of Andra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam is seeing exponential growth in all sectors. With the rapid expansion of the city, Yenada is one such place that is seeing multifold settlements. The new attraction of the Information and Technology (IT) sector has also paved the way for demand in good schools.

#1 Visakha Valley School (CBSE)

The school was established in the year 1968, by the then-District Collector. The premier co-educational English Medium School offers classes starting from LKG up to class XII. Located at an expanse of 33 acres of land, the school nestles in a serene valley with lush green hills surrounding it. The school provides a conducive environment for both learning and teaching. The management of the school encourages children to take part in various activities apart from timely completion of the curriculum. With a positive outlook and the right educational values, The Visakha Valley School is a good option. Location: Visakha Valley Road, near Zoo Park #2 Greendale School (CBSE) A comparatively new establishment, the Greendale School is part of the Alwardas Group. Located in lush green landscapes of 15 acres, the school also provides various co-curriculum activities for the all-around growth of students. The pollution-free campus instills the same ideologies in their students. With regular assessments and timely exam schedules, the managements keep its students immersed in the process of education. The school also offers enrichment programs for children from two and half years to five years at the kindergarten level, making it one of the top schools in Yendada, Visakhapatnam. Location: Opposite International Cricket Stadium, Vuda 100ft Road, Towards Shriram Properties, Madhurawada #3 Silver Oaks International School (IB & CBSE) The Silver Oaks International School is spread across 3 states. Well known for its academics in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Visakhapatnam campus is a good choice for your lad. Originally established 20 years ago, the local campus is 5 years old. The school offers classes from pre-primary to class X. Along with a strong academics, the schools promotes physical activities with a huge basket ball ground and other extra curricular activities. Location: Adj Gitam Medical College, Rushikonda #4 Swechha Waldorf Inspired School (CBSE)

The child-centric educational institution is based on Waldorf’s (Steiner) philosophy that aims at providing a deep understanding of the age-appropriate needs of the student. An initiative by the GITAM University, the school ensures holistic development for your child. A new establishment in the city has started off with Pre-primary admissions. The school also has huge open areas for recreational activities. The curriculum of the school is very unique and modern as it focuses on holistic and artistic development of students.

Location: GITAM University, Rushikonda

#5 Teeny Boppers Play School & Kindergarten

Looking for a playschool or kindergarten while you shuffle your day between busy work schedules? If u are a resident of Yendada, you could consider this option for your toddler. Established in the year 2003, they aim to cater to the needs of every teeny-bopper between the age group 2-6. With a safe and fun learning environment, the playschool also offers unique pedagogy. The playschool has been expanding across the city with yet another new branch in Sagar Nagar.

Location: Opposite Sagar Nagar Beach

#6 Pollocks Intelli School (CBSE)

Educating since 1966, Intelli school is yet another option for top schools in and around Yendada, Visakhapatnam. The school is built on 2 acres of land, with almost 75 percent of land dedicated to outdoor activities. The ground plus three quadrangle layout of the campus. The school offers classes from I to X.

Location: Marikavalasa Road, Paradesipalem, Madhurawada

#7 Delhi Public School (CBSE)

The chain of schools is well known across the country and has also been making its distinctive mark here in the city since 1991. DPS offers classes from I to XII. The school tries to inculcate the values of personal hygiene, neatness in uniform, clean surroundings, graceful manners, obedience, and discipline in their students. Students are encouraged to take part in co-curricular activities such as a student club, weekly activities, fests, seminars, etc.

Location: Chennai-Srikakula highway, Anandapuram

#8 Oakridge International School (CBSE & IGCSE)

One of the international schools established in Visakhapatnam, it offers education with day school and boarding options. The school offers classes from grade I to XII. The school is located in the Oak Valley providing its students a distraction-free environment of education, making it one of the top schools in Yendada, Visakhapatnam.

Location: Maharajapeta Junction, behind HP Petrol Bunk