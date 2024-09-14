Mounting political pressure is the only solution to save the crisis-ridden Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, according to CPI (M) Steel Division Secretary, Srinivasa Raju. Speaking after releasing a poster on a maha dharna to be staged at Gajuwaka on 16 September, he said on 15 September that the steel plant was achieved after the sacrifice of lives by 32 persons and valuable land by thousands.

Taking advantage of the lack of unity among political parties in the State, the Centre intentionally pushed the plant into crisis, he alleged.

The alliance government in the State should pressurise the Centre to wriggle the plant out of crisis by initiating the necessary steps. Though the governments had changed after the general elections, their stand remained unchanged, pointed out CITU general secretary U. Ramaswamy.

If the agitation against the plant privatisation for the past 1,300 days was ignored, the government would face serious consequences, he warned and urged the TDP government in the State to act in tune with the wishes of the people, otherwise, it would lose the faith of the people. District CITU president KM Srinivas and others were present. The Maha Dharna at Gajuwaka will be staged from 9 am to 1 pm.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu