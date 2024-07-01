The third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) was kicked off on a grand note at the YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 30 June 2024. Inaugurating the event in Vizag, Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister M Ramprasad Reddy said that APL, Season 3, was a great opportunity for hundreds of players to showcase their skills.

“The aim of the government is to tap the talent of youth in villages and encourage them to take active part in various competitions. The Andhra Cricket Association is the right platform to identify talented youth. The government is ready to support the players financially,” said the Minister.

ACA secretary S R Gopinath Reddy said: “The aim of the ACA is to bring international fame to Andhra sportsmen through APL.” Association president Sarath revealed that 21 players who showed talent were given a chance in APL by conducting trials for nearly 3,000 players who were not on the list of the eligible for auction released by ACA.

Visakhapatnam Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, ACA president Sarat Chandra Reddy, APL Governing Council chairman Mancho Ferrer, In-charge Collector K Mayur Ashok, former MP, BCCI vice-president Gokaraju Gangaraju, Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna Babu, Visakhapatnam MP M Bharat, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Visakhapatnam North constituency MLA P Vishnukumar Raju and others participated.

Six teams — Rayalaseema Kings, Coastal Riders, KVR Uttarandhra Lions, Marlin Godavari Titans, Bezawada Tigers, and Vizag Warriors — are taking part in the 19-match league. Season 3 of APL, following its inauguration in Vizag, will end on 13 July.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.