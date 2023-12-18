Polipalle, a tiny village nestled in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, has been buzzing with activity for the past few days. Excitement fills the air as preparations are in full swing over 50 acres of land near the village for the concluding meeting of Yuvagalam. The padayatra/ walkathon spearheaded by TDP national general secretary Lokesh will culminate in a grand public meeting at the site on 20 December.

This sleepy hamlet is set to be painted yellow as TDP supporters in large numbers from across the state descend upon the venue to cheer their young leader. TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu will lead a host of party leaders to the ‘palle’ to share the dais.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu assures the party is gearing up to conduct the prestigious event in an unprecedented manner. Sixteen dedicated panels set up by the party are meticulously overseeing the arrangements. He anticipates a vibrant turnout, stating, “About six lakh people are expected to attend the meeting where Chandrababu Naidu will blow the conch, signalling the official start of the campaign for the crucial 2024 general elections.”

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting in Visakhapatnam solidified the resolve of TDP and Jana Sena leaders to work together for the success of the Yuvagalam concluding meeting.

Yathra enters Vizag:

Aiming to mobilise youth support in his fight against the ruling YSRCP, Lokesh embarked on the padayatra on 27 January this year from his father’s Kuppam constituency. He crossed the milestone of 3,000 kilometers just a couple of days ago. On Sunday evening, the young leader entered Visakhapatnam and interacted with the city’s steelworkers.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

