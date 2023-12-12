Yuvagalam, the walkathon launched by Telugu Desam Party(TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh to rope in the youth in his fight against corruption and unemployment and also the policies of the ruling YSRCP in the State, will culminate in a public meeting at Polipalli on the border of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts tentatively on December 20.

Though it was originally scheduled to end at Itchapuram in Srikakulam district in January after covering 4,000 km in 400 days, the party decided to cut it short amid the talk of early elections in the State. The young leader, son of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, crossed the 3,000-km mark at Thetagunta in the Tuni Assembly constituency and entered Payakaraopeta on Monday.

Kicked off on January 27 this year at Kuppam, the constituency being represented by his father, with much fanfare, the padayatra was not without any interruption. It was suspended for more than 50 days when the TDP Chief was in jail after his arrest in the skill development scam in September and also for a couple of days during the cyclone Michaung this month besides short breaks.

Arrangements apace

Meanwhile, arrangements are apace at Polipalli for the Yuvagalam concluding meet. The party constituted as many as 14 committees to ensure the grand success of the event. According to party sources, Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Chief K Pawan Kalyan will share the dais and address the gathering. Actor Balakrishna is among the other leaders who will take part in the meeting.

Padayatra sentiment

A sentiment is linked to Andhra Pradesh. Whoever undertakes padayatra ahead of elections would occupy the top seat (Chief Ministership). In 2003, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy of Congress walked for sixty days in the combined Andhra Pradesh braving the hot sun to interact with the people, particularly farmers. The yatra had yielded a positive result and he became the Chief Minister as the party flag fluttered high in the elections held in 2004.

Taking a leaf from the book of YSR, Chandrababu Naidu undertook padayatra coining it as ‘Vastunna Meekosam’ on October 2, 2012, and ended it in April 2013. He dislodged the Congress government and took the reins by steering TDP to victory in the elections held in 2014.

Later, it was the turn of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The son of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy undertook a walkathon titled ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ and endeared himself to the masses who gave his party, YSRCP, a huge mandate in the 2019 general elections.

Can Yuvagalam propel TDP back to power within three months?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more political news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.