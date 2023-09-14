In a sensational turn of events, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who visited TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Prison earlier today, commented about the alliance of the two parties for the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media on the prison premises along with Nara Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna, he clarified that the TDP and JSP joined hands for the benefit of the state rather than personal ambitions.

“To date, I have only pondered the thought of a possible alliance. But with the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, we are forced to take this decision of locking horns against YSRCP as a united force,” stated Pawan Kalyan. It is known that the arrest of opposition leader CBN attracted a widespread revolt in the state. Apart from the TDP legions, Jana Sena, BJP, and other political bodies reacted in an aggravated fashion.

“It saddens me to see the person who brought the likes of Bill Gates to Andhra Pradesh in prison,” Pawan stated, expressing his dissent over the arrest. It is known that the two parties, along with BJP support, won the 2014 polls in the state. Nevertheless, they split owing to differences over the special category status in 2019. Assinf further, “The Telugu Desan Party (TDP) and Jana Sena alliance aims to avoid the vote split during the 2024 general election in Andhra Pradesh,” said Pawan Kalyan.

