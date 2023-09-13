In a first, a film star, alongside actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, reacted to the recent political events in Andhra Pradesh. Tamil superstar Rajnikanth, who is known to be a longtime close associate of the Nandamuri and Nara family, reacted to the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case.

Expressing his take on the sudden arrest, Rajnikanth said, “Chandrababu Naidu is a dear friend of mine, and I’m sure he wouldn’t resort to any unlawful practices.” Further, he added that all the charges against CBN would be soon cleared and that the TDP supremo would come out with a clean chit. It is also learnt the Tamil superstar personally spoke to Nara Lokesh and expressed his solidarity during these challenging times.

It is recalled that Rajni participated in the legendary NTR’s centenary celebrations earlier this year. This triggered a series of reactions from the YSRCP cadre.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party head Pawan Kalyan will visit the arrested TDP supremo at the Rajahmundry Central Jail on Thursday, 14 September 2023. Apart from the TDP legions, JSP was the first political body to react to the arrest. On 9 September, following CBN’s arrest at Nandyal, Pawan Kalyan was detained from entering Vijawayada as a precaution to avoid political chaos.

