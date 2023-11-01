As we step into November, the OTT platforms are gearing up with an array of web series releasing this week, each offering a unique blend of storytelling, drama, and entertainment. From gripping crime sagas to heartwarming dramas, these nine upcoming web series promise to keep audiences captivated with their diverse plots and talented casts. Let’s take a closer look at the hottest releases that are set to grace our screens this week, offering an abundance of cinematic experiences to savour.

Here is the list of the web series releasing this week of November on OTT.

All the Light We Cannot See

In All the Light We Cannot See featuring Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Nell Sutton, and Andrea Deck, the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of World War II. It intricately weaves the stories of Marie-Laure, a blind teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, as their paths unexpectedly cross in occupied France. Their struggles for survival amidst the chaos of war form the heart of this compelling tale.

Release Date: 2 November 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cigarette Girl

Cigarette Girl, directed by Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah, features a talented cast including Dian Sastrowardoyo, Ario Bayu, Putri Marino, Arya Saloka, Ibnu Jamil, and Sheila Dara Aisha. The series is an adaptation of Ratih Kumala’s book and is set in the 1960s, with a narrative that weaves between two time periods. It revolves around the estranged son of a tobacco mogul who embarks on a quest to fulfil his father’s dying wish by finding a woman from his past.

Release Date: 2 November 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Aarya: Season 3

In the third season of Aarya, created by Ram Madhvani, the formidable Aarya Sareen confronts both familiar and fresh adversaries. Her journey takes a high-stakes turn when she secures a significant contract with a Russian cartel. However, numerous challenges arise, jeopardizing her ability to complete the deal and ensure the safety of her children. The series features an ensemble cast, including Sushmitha Sen, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Release Date: 3 November 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai, co-created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, boasts an impressive voice cast, including Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Kenneth Branagh. The series revolves around Mizu, a skilled mixed-race swordmaster who disguises herself as a male samurai. Her quest for vengeance against Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh), her mother’s murderer, forms the central narrative.

Release Date: 3 November 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Invincible Season 2

Invincible Season 2, created by Robert Kirkman, continues the saga with a star-studded voice cast featuring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, and more. The series follows 18-year-old Mark Grayson, the son of a superhero, who was betrayed by his father, Nolan/Omni-Man, in the first season. In this new season, Mark grapples with rebuilding his life and facing fresh challenges while striving not to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Release Date: 3 November 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

P.I. Meena

In PI Meena, directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, Tanya Maniktala takes on the role of the fearless Private Investigator Meena. With an ensemble cast including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aman, Samir Soni, Jisshu Sengupta, and Vinay Pathak, the series centres on Meena’s unyielding determination to uncover the truth behind mysterious occurrences. Her relentless pursuit of answers frequently leads her into perilous situations, making for a gripping narrative.

Release Date: 3 November 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal Mehta, features a cast including Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa. The series delves into the notorious 30,000 crore counterfeit stamp paper scandal orchestrated by Abdul Karim Telgi during the early 2000s. This gripping narrative draws inspiration from Sanjay Singh’s book, Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary.

Release Date: 3 November 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Selling Sunset Season 7

In Selling Sunset Season 7, created by Adam DiVello, the dynamic agents of Oppenheim Group, including Mary Fitzgerald, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Romain Bonnet, and Davina Potratz, continue to thrive in the world of high-end real estate. This season promises a rollercoaster of office politics, evolving friendships, and the challenges of a competitive housing market.

Release Date: 3 November 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Tailor Season 3

In the concluding season of The Tailor, directed by Cem Karcı, Çağatay Ulusoy takes the lead as Peyami Dokumacı, a renowned young tailor. The narrative focuses on Peyami’s complex emotional dilemma as he grapples with his deep affection for Esvet while also navigating the bonds of lifelong friendship with Dimitri.

Release Date: 3 November 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

