Summer is here and so are mangoes! The King of Fruits, mango, now ruling the fruit markets of Vizag is being featured in the menus of confectionaries and dessert shops across the city. Let’s take a look at these Mango Menus that definitely deserve more attention than they’ve been getting!

1. Gatox Naturals

Gatox Naturals has released its summer special, King Alphonso Mango Feast menu. This mango menu includes mango ice creams milkshakes and thickshakes. It also features exquisite ice cream flavours like Mango Berry, Mango Coconut, and Mango Chilli. They also have sugar-free options, allowing young and old mango lovers to dig into this King Alphonso Feast.

2. The Confection Connexion

The Confection Connexion is a home bakery run by Vineesha Hemrajani that has quickly become many Vizagites’ go-to destination for baked goods. CC’s iconic Mango Menu keeps people awaiting the summer all year long! This menu includes delectable sweet treats like Alphonso Tres Leches, Mango Creme Berliners, Mango Choux Pastry, Mango cupcakes, swiss rolls, and bento cakes. This home bakery is a true paradise for mango lovers! You can find their page on Instagram here.

3. CakeZone Patisserie

CakeZone Patisserie’s mango special menu features an array of lip-smacking mango-based desserts. Offering Mango Burst Cakes, Mango Gateaux Cakes, Mango Jar Cakes and Pastries, CakeZone has everything and more a mango lover could want.

4. Sweet Truth

Sweet Truth’s mango special menu is not only every mango lover’s dream, but is also very pocket-friendly. Their Mango Menu includes Mango jar cakes, Mango Cheesecake, Alphonso Ice Cream, and Aamras for a refreshing drink on the side! Sweet

Now that you know exactly where to go for a mango feast in Vizag, hurry up and check out the seasonal menus at these bakeries, and place your orders before the fruits bid us goodbye till next year!