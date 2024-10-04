Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recently bagged the Swachh Bhagidari award, making the city the best-performing in the State in the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, which was organised from 17 September to 2 October 2024. While Visakhapatnam celebrates this achievement, have you ever wondered about the history of GVMC? How did GVMC become the chief civic governing body of the city? Here’s the story:

Humble beginnings as a voluntary team

During the British Raj, people in Visakhapatnam mostly resided near the one-town area. The RTC complex marked the end of the city. In 1858, traders and zamindars from one town area came together and formed a team of volunteers.

This volunteer group was called the Municipal Voluntary Association (MVA). It was set up under the All India Act XXVI of 1850, and its main job was to take care of the roads, street lights, and cleanliness in the city.

Taxation

According to Edward Paul, an INTACH historian, the MVA volunteers, during the initial days, used to collect taxes from people for their cycles, bullock carts and other vehicles. In return, a metal coin would be given, which the residents would tie to their cycles, denoting that they had paid the tax.

Change in nomenclature

Visakhapatnam municipality is one of the earliest municipalities established along with Nellore, Kurnool and Vizianagaram.

Significant changes took place as the Municipal Voluntary Association, through time, evolved into a formal municipality managed by a commission composed of officials and representatives from the mercantile community. Later, under the Madras District Municipalities Act of 1884, this commission was restructured into a council. The Madras District Municipalities Act of 1920, along with its Amendment Act of 1933, established the constitutional and administrative framework for the Vizag municipality.

This setup remained largely intact until 1965, when the Andhra Pradesh Legislature introduced the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities Act, bringing about notable reforms in municipal governance.

Due to the inclusion of new areas in Vizag municipality, the MVA became a Municipal Corporation in 1979. Starting with 6 wards in 2005, the wards in Visakhapatnam municipality expanded to 72 wards, marking the beginning of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. Today, GVMC consists of 98 wards and has longstanding significance in the history of Visakhapatnam.

Disclaimer: The information in this article has been taken from the GVMC official website and BBC News Telugu.

