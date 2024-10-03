The 12717/12718 Visakhapatnam-Bezawada (Vijayawada) Ratnachal Express, which first began its journey on October 2, 1994, has proudly completed 30 years of service. Celebrations of the train’s pearl anniversary were held at Vijayawada Railway Station. This Intercity Express, connecting Vizag and Vijayawada, passes through key stations such as Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot Junction, Anaparti, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu Junction, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, and Nuzvid, making it a popular daily option for travellers between these two cities.

The train was first announced along Pinakini Express and Satvahana Express to ease heavy traffic density corridors. The Ratnachal Express initially operated as a regular express service (Train No 17246/17245) with only 13 ICF coaches. In 1999, it was upgraded to superfast status, receiving the new numbers 12717/12718, which reduced travel time and improved passenger convenience.

In 2006, it was equipped with modern CBC rakes, enhancing both safety and efficiency and now operates with 24 coaches. The train was originally hauled by a Vijayawada-based WAM4 locomotive but later transitioned to the more advanced LGD WAP4 and WAP7 models, providing faster service.

The Ratnachal Express has gathered a reputation for being a dependable mode of transport between the two cities over the last 30 years. The train, however, made a mark in the news when it was set on fire in February 2016. Kapu community members protesting for reservations set fire to the train at Tuni Railway Station.

