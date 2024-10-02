On 2 October 2024, the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and representatives of the workers’ unions reached a resolution over the recent issue of the cancellation of contract workers’ gate passes. According to a notice by the Regional Labour Commissioner, RINL promised that approximately 3,700 contract workers’ gate passes would be restored at the earliest.

The dispute began on 27 September when RINL cancelled the gate passes of approximately 4,200 contract workers, according to the trade unions. The next day, the management introduced a temporary one-month pass system. During joint discussions, union representatives expressed dissatisfaction with the new alternate system. They called for the reinstatement of the old gate pass system and the continuation of existing allowances. They warned that failure to revert to the old system could lead to industrial action and requested the intervention of the Conciliation Officer to help resolve the dispute amicably.

RINL management, in response, promised the Labour Commissioner that approximately 3,700 contract workers’ gate passes would be restored through an online system, with their biometric data also being re-entered in a weeks’ time. They assured that all affected workers would be allowed to work under their respective contractors without any disruption.

Both parties agreed to maintain the current gate pass system along with all existing facilities. The management was advised to fully implement the online pass system within seven days and to strictly adhere to labor laws. Unions were encouraged to maintain peace and avoid any industrial action that could affect production at the plant.

Earlier today, AP Congress Committee (APCC) Chief YS Sharmila Reddy joined the protest, expressing solidarity with the workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. She issued a 48-hour deadline to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, demanding that he give a written assurance that the 4,200 contract workers who were removed from service would be reinstated.

She also demanded the regularisation of 14,000 contract employees currently working at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and called for the plant’s merger with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to safeguard its future.

