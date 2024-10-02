On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October 2024, thousands of contract workers from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) staged a massive “Satyagraha” protest at the Kormanapalem junction. The workers, who were suspended by the VSP management, took to the streets with placards, chanting slogans and obstructing traffic. The protest was held under the slogan “Randi Kadali Randi”, demanding justice for the removed workers.

AP Congress Committee (APCC) Chief YS Sharmila Reddy joined the protest, expressing solidarity with the workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Sharmila Reddy called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to personally visit the plant and give a written assurance that the 4,200 contract workers who were removed from service would be reinstated. She also demanded the regularisation of 14,000 contract employees currently working at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and called for the plant’s merger with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to safeguard its future.

Sharmila issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, asking for a formal commitment to these demands by October 4. She also threatened to go on a hunger strike from 1:00 pm on that day if the demands were not met. YS Sharmila warned that if necessary, she would invite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the agitation to intensify the fight against the government’s plans to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Earlier, on October 1, workers stormed the Executive Director (Works) department building at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in protest when the gate passes of 4,000 contract workers were abruptly terminated. the termination of over 4,000 contract workers. Trade unions, expressing their discontent over the government’s handling of the VSP issue, called for a three-day relay hunger strike, with participation from various groups, including students, women, and workers.

