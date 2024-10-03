Visakhapatnam City has stood first in the State with regard to Swachhata Hi Seva drive and bagged the Swachh Bhagidari award. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented the award to GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar at a function held in Machilipatnam on 2 October 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the GVMC for conducting the programme in four phases from 17 September by successfully roping in the people. Speaking from Vijayawada after receiving the award at the Machilipatnam function, Sampath Kumar said it was heartening to receive the award from the Chief Minister for achievement in the Swachhata Hi programme. “The Swachh Bhagidari award is being dedicated to the people of Visakhapatnam as they played a key role in the campaign by voluntarily taking part in the drive.”

Lauding the cooperation extended by the Mayor, people’s representatives, people from different sections, and voluntary organisations for the success of the campaign, the GVMC Commissioner said a slew of programmes were taken up during the period between 17 September and 2 October by roping in all sections of people.

“The GVMC was successful in creating awareness among the people about cleanliness. Rallies and meetings and other such activities were taken up to spread the message,” said the Commissioner.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu