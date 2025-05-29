With just three games left, IPL 2025 is racing toward its conclusion, and one of the most anticipated clashes is here. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are facing off in Qualifier 1, both chasing a spot in the final after a long drought (11 years for PBKS, 9 for RCB).

It’s a high-stakes game where one team is fighting to earn its place among the topmost teams, while the other is trying to compensate for the disappointing delivery of its promises. Here’s a full match report of the upcoming game:

Head-to-Head History of PBKS and RCB:

The rivalry has been very much even over IPL history, where out of 35 matches played between PBKS and RCB, the former won 18 matches and RCB won 17. This season, the rivalry has taken a new turn when PBKS trashed RCB in a low-scoring match-up earlier this season in Bangalore. To avenge that, RCB dominated PBKS in Punjab’s home ground at Mohali, where fans witnessed Virat Kohli’s animated reaction towards PBKS captain, Shreyas Iyer, after defeating them.

Pitch Report for PBSK vs RCB:

The PBSK vs RCB will be played at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. The pitch offers early movement for fast bowlers but slower movement as the game progresses. The teams batting second have won 4 times, and teams batting first have won 3 times in the last seven matches played at this stadium.

Players to Watch in PBKS and RCB:

For RCB, the spotlight is again on Virat Kohli. With 602 runs this season, he’s been more of an anchor than an aggressor, but a big knock in a big game is due. Along with him, his fellow opener Phil Salt has also shown some exceptional batting skills. Josh Hazlewood’s possible return can give RCB’s bowling the sharpness it lacked early on.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh is the X-factor. He has a strong record against RCB’s top order. Both the openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, have given PBKS a powerful batting balance.

Prediction for PBSK vs RCB

RCB has not lost a single away game this season, giving them a slight edge in winning this match, but PBKS, under Shreyas Iyer, has exceeded expectations this season by finishing on top of the points table. Whether it be setting big targets or defending low-scoring matches, PBKS has mastered the game in batting and bowling alike.

Given the competitive nature of this match-up, the option to pick one winner out of these 2 incredibly in-form teams can be difficult, but due to RCB’s “undefeated” away game record and current form, it might be the first team to reach the final.

