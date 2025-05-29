A good way to rejuvenate and refresh our minds is through solid entertainment. Various OTT platforms have interesting movies and television shows scheduled for release. Among the many titles, there’s the box office blockbuster, HIT: The Third Case, an action-filled entertainer. Some returning television series include the gripping courtroom drama Criminal Justice with a fourth season and a new Korean drama, Oh My Ghost Clients, taking inspiration from the comedy-drama, Oh My Ghost. Here are the new OTT releases for the week!

1. Captain America: Brave New World (JioHotstar)

The new Captain America, Sam Wilson, finds himself in the middle of an international crisis, where he must use his powers responsibly. On the other hand, Sam gets to know that an evil mastermind is planning a global-scale plan and has to stop him before the world begins to see red.

Streaming now

2. HIT: The Third Case (Netflix)

The third instalment of this crime thriller revolves around SP Arjun Shankar who is assigned to HIT Visakhapatnam. He is known for his ruthless nature and unforgiving behaviour towards criminals. Shankar sets off to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of murders, which will test his mental and physical strength.

Streaming from: May 29th

3. Mad Unicorn (Netflix)

Inspired by Thailand’s first unicorn start-up, Mad Unicorn tells a captivating story of resilience, ambition, and personal transformation. An aspiring entrepreneur, Santhi, enters a competitive market with a new idea and many enemies. Battling through betrayals and struggles, will Santhi be able to spread his wings without getting attacked?

Streaming from: May 29th

4. The Better Sister (Amazon Prime Video)

Chloe’s life is perfect- a high-paying media executive job, a loving husband, Adam, and a happy child, Ethan. Everything crumbles down when Chloe comes home to find her husband dead. During this loss, Nicky, Chloe’s estranged sister shows up. Both the sisters need to work together piece their family history together and find the killer.

Streaming from: May 29th

5. Criminal Justice 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

Only the most twisted cases show up at lawyer Madhav Mishra’s doorstep. This time, a highly influential doctor is accused of murdering a nurse, Roshni Saluja. Everybody lies in the case and unexpectedly, new charges are added, complicating the case. Will Madhav succeed in defending his client or take a step back to know the truth?

Streaming from: May 29th

6. Dept Q (Netflix)

Carl Morck, a former top detective, is burdened with guilt over his partner’s death. Assigned to Dept Q, a unit for cold cases, he leads a team of skilled misfits. However, the investigation into a challenging case drains him both mentally and emotionally. Can Carl unravel the mystery, or will he be overwhelmed by its complexities?

Streaming from: May 29th

7. Oh My Ghost Clients (Netflix)

After escaping death in an accident, labour attorney No Mu-jin gains a supernatural power- he can see and communicate with ghosts. With this unique ability, he needs to stay alive and solve the cases of these restless souls.

Taking a page from the comedy series Oh My Ghost, this upcoming series should be on your watchlist!

Streaming from: May 30th

8. Kankhajura (SonyLIV)

Ashu was released from prison while serving a murder sentence under the condition of being an informant to the police. Ashu returns home to reconnect with his brother Max. While the siblings are building trust in each other, the family’s dark past comes to light, forcing them to pick a side. This new OTT release should be on your watchlist for the week.

Streaming from: May 30th

9. Thudarum (JioHotstar)

Shanmugham called Benz has a lovely life with his wife, two children, and his prized possession, a black Ambassador Mark 1. However, after returning from a trip, Benz finds out the police have seized the car. He steps into the beginning of a maze of difficult situations. This acclaimed thriller movie is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam movie, making it a must-watch!

Streaming from: May 30th

10. GOOD BOY (Amazon Prime Video)

Olympic medalists with hidden pasts become police officers through a special recruitment program. Will these athletes find their potential when a different duty calls and stand for justice?

Streaming from: May 31st

There you have it, a list of the new OTT releases for the week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable on the couch and binge-watch these entertaining flicks!

